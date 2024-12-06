Photos: First look at Gallery Playersâ€™ BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before she was hit-maker Carole King â€” she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began â€” and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Book by Douglas McGrath,Â Directed by Alan Tyson, Cast: Carole King - Lucy Hoy, Gerry Goffin - Matthew Benedek, Barry Man - Lawrence Katz, Don Kirschner - Trenton Weaver, Cynthia Weil - Cindy Tran Nguyen, Genie Klein - Jennifer Myers, Lou Adler/Bobby Vee - Patrick Doss, Marilyn Wald/Betty - Olivia Noel, Righteous Brother #1/Neil Sadaka - Nicholas McInturff, Righteous Brother #2/Nick - Asa Leininger, Carol King U/S - Kristen Basore, Gerry Goffin U/S - Lorenzo McKeever, Cynthia Weil U/S - Taylor Oberschlake, Lucille/Shirelle - Samara Baptist, Little Eva/Shirelle - Alicia Hoffman, Janelle Woods/Lead Shirelle - Deryn Tye, Shirelle - Sydnie Liggins, Drifter - Marshawn Clodfelter, Darius Fincher, Andrew Horton, Jâ€™Von Jones,

Performances run Dec. 7, 12, 14, 19, & 21 at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, & 22 at 2 p.m., at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/beautiful/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:Â Jerri Shafer

Comments