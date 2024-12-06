Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Photos: First look at Gallery Playersâ€™ BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL

Beautiful: The Carol King Musical will run from Dec. 7 - 22, 2024

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Before she was hit-maker Carole King â€” she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began â€” and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Book by Douglas McGrath,Â  Directed by Alan Tyson, Cast: Carole King - Lucy Hoy, Gerry Goffin - Matthew Benedek, Barry Man - Lawrence Katz, Don Kirschner - Trenton Weaver, Cynthia Weil - Cindy Tran Nguyen, Genie Klein - Jennifer Myers, Lou Adler/Bobby Vee - Patrick Doss, Marilyn Wald/Betty - Olivia Noel, Righteous Brother #1/Neil Sadaka - Nicholas McInturff, Righteous Brother #2/Nick - Asa Leininger, Carol King U/S - Kristen Basore, Gerry Goffin U/S - Lorenzo McKeever, Cynthia Weil U/S - Taylor Oberschlake, Lucille/Shirelle - Samara Baptist, Little Eva/Shirelle - Alicia Hoffman, Janelle Woods/Lead Shirelle - Deryn Tye, Shirelle - Sydnie Liggins, Drifter - Marshawn Clodfelter, Darius Fincher, Andrew Horton, Jâ€™Von Jones,

Performances run Dec. 7, 12, 14, 19, & 21 at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, & 22 at 2 p.m., at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/beautiful/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:Â  Jerri Shafer

