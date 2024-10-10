Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE CANTERVILLE GHOST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An average American family acquires historic old Canterville Chase - complete with ghost! Sir Simon, the sporting spirit, succeeds in making life miserable. Then the Americans strike back. Pam and Wendy, daughters of the new owners, attack the poor ghost with cans of hairspray and deodorant! Sir Simon feels this is hardly fair, so he enlists the aid of some friends: Hester the Horrid, Lady Joan the Graveless, the Vampire Duchess, and other things that go bump in the night. Life is hectic and fantastically funny around Canterville Chase until the real solution to the problem of the galloping ghost is discovered.

A modern retelling and based on a story by Oscar Wilde. Written by Tim Kelly, Directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger. Featuring: Nicholas McInturff as Jen; Leslie Robinson as Mrs. Umney; Mark Phillips Schwamberger as Lady Canterville; Todd Taylor as Weeds; Eric Lavery as Robin; Gretchen May as Wendy; Francesca DiFrancesco as Mrs. Otis (Lucy); Jeff White as Mr. Otis (Horace); Diana Marie Rose as Virginia; Sean Taylor as Sir Simon (The Ghost); Timothy Conway as the Vicar; Jacob Erney as Lord Cecil; Rachel Belenker as Mrs. Dampier; and Vicky Welsh Bragg as Madam Balaklava (The Ghost Buster).

Performances run Oct. 10 & 17, @ 7:30pm, Oct. 11, 12, 18, & 19, @ 8:00pm, Oct.13, @ 2:00pm, 2024 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

