TWILIGHT IN CONCERT National Tour is Coming to Palace Theatre

The 60-city national tour of the first-ever Twilight In Concert will visit the PALACE Theatre in Columbus for one show only on Friday, November 28 at 8 pm.

As the novel, “Twilight”, celebrates its 20th anniversary, the live-to-film cinematic experience featuring the original movie accompanied by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians on stage will transport audiences on a journey deep into the heart of this romantic story. Whether you're Team Edward, Team Jacob, or Team Bella, Twilight In Concert promises an unforgettable evening for fans of the beloved The Twilight Saga film franchise -- and music enthusiasts alike.

Tickets for Twilight In Concert, which start at $45, go on sale at 10 am Friday, April 11, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

