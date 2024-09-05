News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's SILVER FOXES

Midwest Premiere, A new Comedy About Old Gays

By: Sep. 05, 2024
Inspired by Gen Silent, a 2010 documentary about LGBT seniors, Silver Foxes is described as a gay version of “The Golden Girls.” Benny and Chuck, two older gay men, rescue their dear friend Cecil from a homophobic senior living facility and bring him to live with them in Palm Springs.

Written by James Berg and Stan Zimmerman,  Co-Directed by Aaron Mendoza & Mark Phillips Schwamberger, Cast: Cast: Todd Taylor (Benny); Nicholas McInturff (Twink); Sue Rapier (Nika/Trish/Miss Swenson/Helene), Tom Cardinal (Chuck); Mark P. Schwamberger (Cecil);

Performances run Sept 5, 11, & 12, @ 7:30pm, Sept 6, 7, 13, & 14, @ 8:00pm, Sept 8, @ 2:00pm, 2024 at Abbey Theatre of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd. Dublin, Ohio  43017.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit:  Patrick Doss

