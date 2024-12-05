Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ LITTLE WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868-69 semi-autobiographical two-volume novel, it focuses on the four March sisters - traditional Meg, wild, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy - and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Massachusetts, while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio.

Written by Allan Knee, Mindi Dickstein, & Jason Howland, Directed by Mackenzie Leland & Dan Hildebrand, Music Director KatieAnn Bonavita, Choreographer Noni Maddrey. Cast: Brady Brennan (Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence), Deborah Brennan (Amy March), Nancy Skaggs Chappell (Aunt March), Samantha Grubbs (Beth March), Mitch Kahn (John Brooke), Jake McAskill (Professor Bhaer), Madeleine McNamara (Meg March), Christine Monsour (Jo March), Lexi Moore (Swing - Jo/Amy), Kate Oliver (Marmee March), & Michael Ruehrmund (Mr. Laurence)

Performances run Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, & 21, 2024 at 8:00PM, Dec. 15 & 22, 2024 at 2:00PM at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

