Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERY

Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new 'Misery' novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.

By William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King, Directed by Ben Viccellio, the Cast includes: Maureen Browning, Bruce Jacklin & Steve Jefferson.

Performances are Oct. 21 - Nov. 12 , 2022, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer