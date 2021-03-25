Photos: Abbey Theater And SoArts Pro Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Abbey Theater and SoArts Pro recently presented Songs for a New World! The show is about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

The show featured Shauna Davis, Rachel Lucille, Bill Hafner, and Joenathan Harris.

Director: Joe Bishara

Music Director: Bradley Johnson