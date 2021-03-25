Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Abbey Theater And SoArts Pro Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

The show is about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice… or take a stand… or turn around and go back.

Mar. 25, 2021  

Abbey Theater and SoArts Pro recently presented Songs for a New World! The show is about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make.

The show featured Shauna Davis, Rachel Lucille, Bill Hafner, and Joenathan Harris.

Director: Joe Bishara

Music Director: Bradley Johnson

For more information visit: https://www.soartspro.com/

Photo credit: Cynthia DeGrand Photography, Joe Bishara

Rachel Lucille

Bill Hafner, Rachel Lucille, Joenathan Harris, Shauna Davis

Rachel Lucille

Joenathan Harris, Rachel Lucille

Shauna Davis

Joenathan Harris Photo

Shauna Davis, Bill Hafner, Joenathan Harris, Rachel Lucille

Rachel Lucille

Rachel Lucille, Bill Hafner, Joenathan Harris, Shauna Davis

Rachel Lucille, Bill Hafner, Joenathan Harris, Shauna Davis


