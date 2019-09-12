Photo Coverage: First look at Gallery Players' DRIVING MISS DAISY

Set in Atlanta, 1948, this Pulitzer Prize winning play and Academy Award winner for Best Picture is the uplifting story of Daisy, a retired Jewish schoolteacher, and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke. As different as they first seem, their time together reveals a deep affection for each other, born in part from their shared experiences as minorities in a post-war South that simmers with violence. By turns hilarious and deeply moving, the relationship between Daisy and Hoke is a testament to the life-altering power of friendship. One-act play appropriate for middle school and up.

Directed by Matt Hermes. Starring: Cheryl Muller, Troy Anthony Harris and Mark Shuliger.

Performances are Sept 14th thru the 22nd. Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit jccgalleryplayers.org to get specific show times and purchase tickets.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





