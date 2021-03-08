Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' NEW WORKS INITIATIVE

The New Works Initiative is Curtain Players' annual new play development program. Curtain Players invited three playwrights to workshop and develop new plays from the ground up. This year the new plays were presented over three nights. After the reading the author and cast presented a talkback with the theatre. These will be available for viewing and commenting beginning March 10th.

The plays include:

STAGEHAND by Sarah Cabe. When Danny is hired to create a drama club from scratch at a local high school, he finds himself rehearsing with a small group of misfits and clashing with an authoritative principal tasked with protecting the school's values. He decides to fight back and gives his students the creative freedom to update a classic play, but when they bring too much of their lives onto the stage and Danny starts losing control of his classroom, the future of the drama club and Danny's future at the school is called into question. Contains mild language. Directed by Heather Schultz. Featuring: Sharifa Andrews, Hope Bailey, Nathan Bashaw, Briana Harger, Dan Kuhlman, Joci Scott, Kyle Smith, Evan Stefanick, and Colleen Underwood.



STRANDED WITH MYSELF by Noah Martin. After a sudden capsizing in the middle of the ocean which causes him to lose close to everyone he knows, Nolan is stranded on a rock in the Atlantic and left alone to deal with his thoughts as the tide rises. He journeys back to his life and situations in high school with friends and enemies. Join Nolan in this philosophical dark comedy about God, death, and the meaning of life. For mature audiences only; contains strong language. Directed by: Jeremy Sony. Featuring: Nathan Bashaw, Emma Kinnison, Liane Golightly-Kissner, and Greg Kissner.

EVEN THE MINUTES by Tay Lane. When a small town is gripped by a series of tragedies, two people go rogue to try to find a right, demonstrating what happens when judgment, doubt, and suspicion consume us. Contains mild language. Directed by: John Quigley. Featuring: Sam Clements, Catherine Cryan, Anita McFarren, and Harold Yarborough.

These productions will be available for viewing online March 10th thru April 9th. For tickets or more information visit: http://www.curtainplayers.org/

