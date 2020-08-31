People's Bank Theatre Receives $50,000 Donation From Par Mar

In total, the theatre raised about $107,000 through its fundraising campaign.

The People's Bank Theatre in Marietta has received a $50,000 donation from Par Mar, WTAP reports.

The theatre recently launched its "100 Days for 100 Years" fundraising campaign, which encouraged donations from the public while they watched livestreamed performances by local artists.

In total, the theatre raised about $107,000, including the $50,000 donation from Par Mar.

"[It] certainly exceeded our expectations, and we're really happy that we were able to raise some money during what our obviously tough times for everybody," said Hunt Brawley, Executive Director of People's Bank Theatre.

Brawley says that this money should get them through the next four to five months of closure due to the health crisis.

All the money raised through campaign is going into operational costs, potential reopening expenses, and other fixed costs.

Read more on WTAP.

