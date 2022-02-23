PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Comes To The Ohio Theatre in March

The Columbus debut of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is at the Ohio Theatre March 29-April 3. Broadway superstar and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten) will once again step into the well-heeled shoes of Edward Lewis after thrilling audiences on Broadway for a limited set of performances in 2019. He will be joined by rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.

Tickets are on sale now and performances are as follows:

Tuesday, March 29, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, March 30, 7:30 pm

Thursday, March 31, 7:30 pm

Friday, April 1, 8 pm

Saturday, April 2, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, April 3, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Joining Pascal and Valli will be Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams, and Imani Pearl Williams. The company features five proud new members of Actors' Equity.

Adam Pascal, Jessica Crouch, Matthew Stocke, and Nico DeJesus were also members of the Broadway company.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Tish Diaz (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by production stage manager Jack McLeod, and includes RL Campbell (stage manager), and Julianne Menassian (assistant stage manager).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven") and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021, to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead, and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the executive producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the general manager.