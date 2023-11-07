Murder Mystery CLUE Comes To The Ohio Theatre April 9-14, 2024

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult favorite film, comes to Columbus for eight shows April 9-14.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Murder Mystery CLUE Comes To The Ohio Theatre April 9-14, 2024

Murder Mystery CLUE Comes To The Ohio Theatre April 9-14, 2024

CLUE, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the cult favorite film, comes to Columbus for eight shows April 9-14, 2024, at the Ohio Theatre. Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget!

Tickets, which start at $45, are on sale now and are available at Click Here, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.). Ticket buyers are reminded that the Ohio Theatre, CAPA and Click Here are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Ohio Theatre.

Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

www.clueliveonstage.com




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Review: GOOD GRIEF: A BEST FRIEND PLAY at Riffe Center Photo
Review: GOOD GRIEF: A BEST FRIEND PLAY at Riffe Center

GOOD GRIEF is a wild surfboard ride of emotions, from the giddiness of being on the crest of love to the undertow of the wave-crushing despair of loss.

2
Comedian Joe Pera to Perform at Southern Theatre in March Photo
Comedian Joe Pera to Perform at Southern Theatre in March

CAPA will host Joe Pera – in his own words, “the slow comedy guy” – live on the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) stage at 7 pm, Friday, March 22, 2024.

3
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF A KILLER Hosted by Dr. Rachel Toles is Coming To The Lincoln Theatre Photo
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF A KILLER Hosted by Dr. Rachel Toles is Coming To The Lincoln Theatre

'The Psychology of a Serial Killer' comes to the Lincoln Theatre on March 14, 2024. Dr. Rachel Toles explores the true crime phenomenon of serial killers and our fascination with them. Don't miss this captivating look into the mind of a killer.

4
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Councils THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Photo
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

The Man Who Came to Dinner is a classic screwball comedy set in the small town of Mesalia, Ohio in the weeks leading to Christmas in the late 1930s and involves famous (and famously cranky) radio personality, Sheridan Whiteside, slipping on a piece of ice on the doorstep of the Stanley family and having to spend 6 tumultuous weeks recuperating in their home. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
Hello, Dolly! Starring Jennifer Simard and Jeff Richmond in Columbus Hello, Dolly! Starring Jennifer Simard and Jeff Richmond
Renaissance Theatre (11/11-11/19)Tracker
The Sleepwalker of Holstenwall in Columbus The Sleepwalker of Holstenwall
CCT (10/19-11/11)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play) in Columbus It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Columbus Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
Moulin Rouge! in Columbus Moulin Rouge!
Ohio Theatre (1/02-1/14)
Twelfth Night in Columbus Twelfth Night
The Forum Theater (11/09-11/18)PHOTOS
Elf The Musical in Columbus Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
The Dinner Detecitve Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Columbus The Dinner Detecitve Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (11/04-11/10)
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka in Columbus Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka
Wagnalls Community Theatre (11/03-11/12)PHOTOS
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Columbus The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Victoria Players Children's Theater (12/15-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You