Monroe Theatre Will Host LUMINARIES IN THE SQUARE Event on New Year's Eve

The historic Monroe Theatre will host Luminaries in the Square this weekend.

Come enjoy the beautiful downtown and theatre area as the Monrow Theatre lights things up with luminaries. As part of this event, individuals sponsor luminaries in memory or honor of someone special in their lives. Luminaries are then made, lit, and placed around the theatre in the downtown area of Woodsfield. Each name on each luminary will be read and a memorial bell will toll.

The event will take place on December 31 in the Town Square. The reading begins at 7:30pm. Learn more at https://historicmonroetheatre.com/.