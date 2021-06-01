Madlab Theatre Announces New Artistic Director Will Macke

MadLab Theatre has announced their new Artistic Director will be Will Macke. Macke, MadLab's seventh Artistic Director, steps in for Laura Spires, who will still be a MadLab presence on their stage and on their ensemble and in a number of other roles.

WILLIAM MACKE graduated in 2013 with a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Hartt School. Since then, he's had the pleasure of working both on and off stage with award winning theatres both regionally (Hartford Stage, Goodspeed Musicals), and locally: you've probably seen him somewhere on stage at some point! Will has also been an artistic educator, where he taught, both classes in acting and voice.

Will was first seen on the MadLab stage in 2016, appearing in the October full-length Until He Wasn't, where he was instantly drawn to the theatre's sense of community as a safe place to creatively explore. He's been in other productions at MadLab: perhaps you saw him in his favorite role as the less-than-charming Waiter in the Young Writers Short Play Festival 2019. While working with MadLab, Will has been proud to be a part of an organization committed to brave storytelling, willing to explore the unknown, and dedicated to experiencing every facet theatre- and life- can hold.

MadLab has always excited me. The people, the location, the uniqueness of our performances. New Works are a different animal: they require a different eye, a different energy, and ultimately produce a different kind of production. MadLab has an electricity about it, and I'm excited to share in that."

He will continue to bring to life original theatrical works in Columbus. "We've been aching to share our 25th Season with the community. With the struggles that 2020 and the COVID world have provided, I think I speak for all of us when I say we're elated just to be on stage and in the audiences again. The good news: we have amazing shows, creative teams, and talent all waiting in the wings, ready to share with an equally performance-parched theatrical community. This season is a celebration, and I most look forward to sharing that with all of you.

In short, MadLab has always had a special place in my heart. I'm grateful, humbled, and excited to see where our passion leads in the time to come."

MadLab Board Chair John Kuhn: "I'm beyond excited to have Will Macke as MadLab's new Artistic DIrector. He's an amazing talent, to be sure and we're lucky to have him. At the end of the day, what impressed me most was Will's artistic vision. I believe Will has a vision for MadLab's future that aligns with the Board, the Ensemble, and our very spirit. I can't wait to work with him."