MadLab Announces Resignation of Artistic Director Laura Spires

After 3 years as Artistic Director of MadLab Theatre, Laura Spires has announced that she will be stepping down at the end of March 2021. She will remain on the MadLab Ensemble with plans to continue lending her creative talents to the group's mission of bringing new, original works to the stage.

"It has been a privilege to lead MadLab through the artistic process and creation of original theatre over the last three years," said Spires. "I look forward to the future of our company and giving new artistic leadership the opportunity to shine."

Prior to beginning her role as MadLab Artistic Director in 2017, Laura was the Assistant Artistic Director of MadLab as well as filling several other roles, including Literary Manager, Production Manager, and Young Writers Coordinator.

In her time as Artistic Director, Laura spearheaded important initiatives to increase diversity in the ensemble, and in the directors, actors, and playwrights represented in the production of MadLab shows. She oversaw a season of original works by all-female playwrights, as well as a season comprised of all LGBTQIA lead characters.

John Kuhn, chairperson of the MadLab Board of Directors, expressed thanks for the hard work and leadership of Spires, particularly as arts organizations faced the challenges of the previous year.

"We appreciate the dedication and perspective that Laura brought to the theater. She helped advance MadLab's central mission of staging new and original works, strengthening our flagship productions of Theatre Roulette and Young Writers, while bringing a new and exciting perspective to the organization. We're happy that she'll continue to be involved and contribute as a member of the MadLab ensemble." Kuhn said.

MadLab Theatre is currently seeking a new Artistic Director. Potential candidates are invited to find additional information and applications requirements at www.madlab.net