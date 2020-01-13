MadLab Announces FFN's Date Night 2020

Article Pixel Jan. 13, 2020  

MadLab's resident improv troupe is back once again to share your story of love by making it up in hilarious, unpredictable fashion.

This Valentine's Day, Full Frontal Nudity will tell you a story of love... Your story of love! Based on the best and worst true romantic stories you tell us, FFN will retell that story from a different point of view. New Characters! New Circumstances!! Maybe an Ewok or two, who knows? Once again, it's date night!

Showtimes: 8 p.m., Thursday Feb. 6, Friday Feb. 7, and Saturday Feb. 8, Friday Feb. 14 and Saturday Feb. 15, Friday Feb. 21 and Saturday Feb. 22

Tickets: $15, $13 for students and senior citizens, $10 for MadLab members http://www.madlab.net/MadLab/tickets.html

Cast/Crew:
Andy Batt - Director
Joe Teeters - Your Host

The Players:
Vicki Andronis, Brandon Boring, Sarah Brunet, Peter Graybeal, Mark Hale Jr, Josh Kessler, Erin Prosser, Matt Schlichting, Nikki Smith, Matt Stout




Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lea Salonga is Coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver for One Night Only
  • The JCC of Vancouver Has Announced New Artistic Managing Director of Chutzpah! Festival
  • Lea Salonga Will Launch International Tour from Honolulu This Spring
  • City Opera Has Announced the World Premiere of 'BERLIN: THE LAST CABARET
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement