MadLab Announces FFN's Date Night 2020

MadLab's resident improv troupe is back once again to share your story of love by making it up in hilarious, unpredictable fashion.

This Valentine's Day, Full Frontal Nudity will tell you a story of love... Your story of love! Based on the best and worst true romantic stories you tell us, FFN will retell that story from a different point of view. New Characters! New Circumstances!! Maybe an Ewok or two, who knows? Once again, it's date night!



Showtimes: 8 p.m., Thursday Feb. 6, Friday Feb. 7, and Saturday Feb. 8, Friday Feb. 14 and Saturday Feb. 15, Friday Feb. 21 and Saturday Feb. 22



Tickets: $15, $13 for students and senior citizens, $10 for MadLab members http://www.madlab.net/MadLab/tickets.html



Cast/Crew:

Andy Batt - Director

Joe Teeters - Your Host



The Players:

Vicki Andronis, Brandon Boring, Sarah Brunet, Peter Graybeal, Mark Hale Jr, Josh Kessler, Erin Prosser, Matt Schlichting, Nikki Smith, Matt Stout





