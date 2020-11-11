MadLab Announces A VERY COVID CHRISTMAS
8 short plays will be available December 3-12, Thursdays-Saturdays, 8pm.
Very Covid Christmas is a collection of 8 short plays specifically written to incorporate social distancing, PPE, and/or protective barriers between actors. Performances will be limited to 15% or less of our total capacity to ensure appropriate distancing among audience members, and masks are required at all times.
Tickets will be on sale in November at madlab.net/tickets.html, and the digital version of the show will be on sale in December.
THE SHOWS!
Woman on a Ladder
Written by Bethany Dickens
Directed by Susie McGarry
Jess: Laura Spires
Dan: John Grote
Like most things, hanging holiday decorations is better with company. Isn't it?
Hanuka Mishaps #3: Cooking with Oil
Written by Deborah Chava Singer
Directed by Stephen Woosley
Abbie: Caroline Rose Thoma
Ronnie: Donnasia Allen
It's a thin line between a miracle and a mishap.
The Holiday Curse
Written by Deborah Chava Singer
Directed by Mary Sink
Holly: Jessica Gibson
Val: Laura Spires
You...don't want this
A Christmas Miracle
Written by Doug Powhida
Directed by Susie McGarry
Woman 1: Jessica Gibson
Woman 2: Colleen Dunne
Santa: John Grote
Covid has been tough on all of us even Santa. We really are all in this together.
2021
Written by Bethany Dickens
Directed by Kayla Theis
Jess: Caroline Rose Thoma
Taylor: Donnasia Allen
Is January 1st the end? Or the beginning?
Adeste Fideles
Written by Cory Skurdal
Directed by Tay Lane
Pastor Bobby: Susie McGarry
Christmas is in your heart. And a Walmart parking lot.
The Jolly Neighbor
Written by Derek Smith
Directed by Tay Lane
Mike: Colleen Dunne
Paul: Stephen Woosley
Well ya see Mike...the thing is...some people are really into Christmas.
Pain and Fortune
Written by Stephen Woosley
Directed by Mary Sink
Rudolph: John Grote
Hermy: Stephen Woosley
What happens after you go down in history?