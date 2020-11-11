MadLab Announces A VERY COVID CHRISTMAS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

8 short plays will be available December 3-12, Thursdays-Saturdays, 8pm.

Very Covid Christmas is a collection of 8 short plays specifically written to incorporate social distancing, PPE, and/or protective barriers between actors. Performances will be limited to 15% or less of our total capacity to ensure appropriate distancing among audience members, and masks are required at all times.



Tickets will be on sale in November at madlab.net/tickets.html, and the digital version of the show will be on sale in December.

THE SHOWS!

Woman on a Ladder

Written by Bethany Dickens

Directed by Susie McGarry

Jess: Laura Spires

Dan: John Grote

Like most things, hanging holiday decorations is better with company. Isn't it?



Hanuka Mishaps #3: Cooking with Oil

Written by Deborah Chava Singer

Directed by Stephen Woosley

Abbie: Caroline Rose Thoma

Ronnie: Donnasia Allen

It's a thin line between a miracle and a mishap.



The Holiday Curse

Written by Deborah Chava Singer

Directed by Mary Sink

Holly: Jessica Gibson

Val: Laura Spires

You...don't want this



A Christmas Miracle

Written by Doug Powhida

Directed by Susie McGarry

Woman 1: Jessica Gibson

Woman 2: Colleen Dunne

Santa: John Grote

Covid has been tough on all of us even Santa. We really are all in this together.

2021

Written by Bethany Dickens

Directed by Kayla Theis

Jess: Caroline Rose Thoma

Taylor: Donnasia Allen

Is January 1st the end? Or the beginning?



Adeste Fideles

Written by Cory Skurdal

Directed by Tay Lane

Pastor Bobby: Susie McGarry

Christmas is in your heart. And a Walmart parking lot.



The Jolly Neighbor

Written by Derek Smith

Directed by Tay Lane

Mike: Colleen Dunne

Paul: Stephen Woosley

Well ya see Mike...the thing is...some people are really into Christmas.

Pain and Fortune

Written by Stephen Woosley

Directed by Mary Sink

Rudolph: John Grote

Hermy: Stephen Woosley

What happens after you go down in history?

