Shutdown Streaming
8 short plays will be available December 3-12, Thursdays-Saturdays, 8pm.

Nov. 11, 2020  
MadLab Announces A VERY COVID CHRISTMAS

Very Covid Christmas is a collection of 8 short plays specifically written to incorporate social distancing, PPE, and/or protective barriers between actors. Performances will be limited to 15% or less of our total capacity to ensure appropriate distancing among audience members, and masks are required at all times.

Tickets will be on sale in November at madlab.net/tickets.html, and the digital version of the show will be on sale in December.

THE SHOWS!

Woman on a Ladder

Written by Bethany Dickens
Directed by Susie McGarry
Jess: Laura Spires
Dan: John Grote

Like most things, hanging holiday decorations is better with company. Isn't it?

Hanuka Mishaps #3: Cooking with Oil

Written by Deborah Chava Singer
Directed by Stephen Woosley
Abbie: Caroline Rose Thoma
Ronnie: Donnasia Allen

It's a thin line between a miracle and a mishap.

The Holiday Curse

Written by Deborah Chava Singer
Directed by Mary Sink
Holly: Jessica Gibson
Val: Laura Spires

You...don't want this

A Christmas Miracle

Written by Doug Powhida
Directed by Susie McGarry
Woman 1: Jessica Gibson
Woman 2: Colleen Dunne
Santa: John Grote

Covid has been tough on all of us even Santa. We really are all in this together.

2021

Written by Bethany Dickens
Directed by Kayla Theis
Jess: Caroline Rose Thoma
Taylor: Donnasia Allen

Is January 1st the end? Or the beginning?

Adeste Fideles

Written by Cory Skurdal
Directed by Tay Lane
Pastor Bobby: Susie McGarry

Christmas is in your heart. And a Walmart parking lot.

The Jolly Neighbor

Written by Derek Smith
Directed by Tay Lane
Mike: Colleen Dunne
Paul: Stephen Woosley

Well ya see Mike...the thing is...some people are really into Christmas.

Pain and Fortune

Written by Stephen Woosley
Directed by Mary Sink
Rudolph: John Grote
Hermy: Stephen Woosley

What happens after you go down in history?


