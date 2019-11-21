Gallery Players Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Gallery Players will present, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, the first of our two musicals this season. This riotous story of murder and ambition, that took the 2014 Tony Awards by storm with four winning categories, including Best Musical, will open in the Roth/Resler Theater on December 7th, 2019.

Monty Navarro, (Jay Rittberger) an impoverished man in Edwardian England, learns that he is distant heir to a family fortune. He conspires to steal the title of ninth Earl of Highhurst, by taking out the eight members of the D'Ysquith family who stand in his way. All the while, Monty finds himself juggling the affections of two dramatically different women, the smart and earnest Phoebe and the beautiful, scheming social climber, Sibella . One of the quirks that makes this musical so unique, is that each of Monty's eight relatives are all played by a single actor (Chris Johnson). Witnessing the same person humorously killed off time and time again, shifts the otherwise dark theme of murder into that of a delightful absurdist comedy.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is based on the 1907 novel, "Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal", by Roy Horniman. This musical first appeared on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre on November 7, 2013 where it ran until January 17, 2016.

Directed by Tim Browning, Music Direction by Allan Finkelstein and Choreographed by Melissa Gould. Starring: Chris Johnson, Jay Rittberger, Marrett Laney, Shauna Davis, Susan Gellman, Christina Bernthold, Denae Sullivan, Benny Zelkowicz, Eric Neuenschwander, Todd Lemmon and Madi Short.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder runs December 7-22, 2019, Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursdays at 7:30pm. This two-act musical has some mature content and is appropriate for teens and older. Tickets are $22 for Students/Seniors, $30 for Non-Members and $25 for Members. Tickets can be purchased at www.jccgalleryplayers.org

The JCC of Greater Columbus is a human service organization offering a varied program that is largely Jewish in nature. It is committed to enhancing the quality of family life and promoting the physical, intellectual and spiritual wellness of the individual. For general information, contact the front desk of the JCC at (614) 231-2731. The JCC is a beneficiary of The Columbus Jewish Federation, and a United Way Agency affiliated with The JCC Association.





