GODSPELL Will Be Performed at Galion Community Theatre in July

Galion Community Theatre will present Godspell this summer! The show will run Friday, July 23rd at 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 24th at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, July 25th at 2:00 PM (a special outdoor matinee!).

Director: Eric Palmer

Music Director: Brian Treisch

Choreographer: Beth Anne Jarvis

Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Boasting a score with chart-topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. Because of its small technical demands and minimal cast size, it has become a staple of theatre companies, large and small.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.galiontheatre.org/tickets/.