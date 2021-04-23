Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 23, 2021  

FROM WHITE PLAINS Will Open Evolution Theatre Company's Inaugural Season at the Abbey Theater of Dublin

Evolution Theatre Company announces the opening of its Inaugural Season at the Abbey Theater of Dublin with the AREA PREMIERE of the critically acclaimed play FROM WHITE PLAINS, written by Michael Perlman and directed by Joe Bishara, Theater Supervisor at the Abbey Theater of Dublin.

The play focuses on the effects of childhood bullying as the adults who once endured and caused it, confront the past. In an emotional Academy Awards acceptance speech, Dennis publicly denounces Ethan, the high school bully who he believes pushed his gay best friend to suicide, and who, fifteen years later, inspired the screenplay that garnered the Oscar. As the speech escalates from internationally televised to viral, a now more mature Ethan must confront what he did as a teenager. Thrust into the court of public opinion, their closest relationships begin to unravel. When old actions have unforgivable consequences, how can the world be expected to move forward, and does anyone ever outgrow who they were in high school?

FROM WHITE PLAINS, features Monty Almoro as Dennis, James Harper as Ethan, Ben Hartwig as John, and Jarrod Turnbull as Gregory.

Performance dates and times:

May 13 (Preview), Thursday 7:30PM

May 14, (Opening), Friday, 8:00PM

May 15, Saturday, 8:00PM

May 16 (Matinee), Sunday 2:00PM

May 19, Wednesday 7:30PM

May 20, Thursday 7:30PM

May 21, Friday 8:00PM

May 22 (Closing), Saturday 8:00PM

Patrons wishing to view the production from the comfort of their home may live-stream the performances on May 14 @8PM, May 16 @2PM, and May 22 @8PM.

Tickets for all performances may be purchase on the Evolution Theatre Company website www.evolutiontheatre.org and are limited due to the 25% capacity restriction. Face masks and social distancing is required.


