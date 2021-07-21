Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ember Women's Theatre Presents THE MUSES SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

The Muses Short Play Festival is directed by ensemble member Michael Trakas.

Jul. 21, 2021  

Ember Women's Theatre's production of The Muses Short Play Festival will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, August 13th - 28th 2018, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus, Ohio.

The Muses Short Play Festival features several new works, including short plays A Summer of Spring by Vivian Lermond, Just for Context by Bethany Dickens, Something Borrowed by John Busser, and one act Stag Light by Emily Turner.

The Muses Short Play Festival is directed by ensemble member Michael Trakas and stage managed by Betsy Huggins. The festival's ensemble cast includes: Jim Azelvandre, Melissa Bair, Natalie Tangeman, Anita McFarren Rhynes, Leo Santucci, Susie McGarry, Trad Ng, and Merritt Weirick

This is Ember Women's Theatre's fourth production. The company will finish their 2021 season with full length new work play Life Alert by Chris Sherman in October. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit www.emberwomens.com.


