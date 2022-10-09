Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present NEWSIES Starting This Month

Newsies, Disney's tale based on a true story about the 1899 Newsboys strike in New York City will take center stage at Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) kicking off the 2022-2023 theater season. Performances will take place October 27, 29, November 3 and 5 at 7 p.m. in the Dublin Coffman High School Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at dchsdrama.booktix.com or at the door beginning at 6 p.m. prior to the performance.

In New York City in the year 1899 Jack Kelly leads a rag-tag band of newspaper-selling young people aka "Newsies". They buy the newspapers each day that they then turn around and sell to the public at a modest profit, but when the price they pay goes up they find it unsupportable and decide on the spot to unionize and strike. They find themselves at odds with the money-hungry newspaper mogul that runs the paper they sell (Pulitzer). Will their friendship be enough to hold the group together when scabs are brought in? Will the friends they make along the way be enough to stand up to 'the man'? Come take in the show and find out!

Newsies will be performed by a talented array of 51 actors and 35 tech students. The cast will be joined by over 80 elementary and middle school students from across the Dublin City Schools district. These students will have attended the 16th annual Dublin Coffman Drama Camp. Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills, high-energy dance numbers and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family.

DCHS was among 19 local high schools selected by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. This is the drama club's first time participating in the Awards and will showcase their talents in Newsies.

About Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club

Our mission is to provide frequent, brilliant theatrical opportunities for our students and the Dublin community. Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club productions for the 2022-23 season will be Newsies, Glimpse, Clue, Fiddler on the Roof and Romeo & Juliet.

For more information, visit the Dublin Coffman Theater webpage.

About the CAPA Marquee Awards

The CAPA Marquee Awards celebrates the accomplishments of area high school students and teachers by recognizing achievements by participating central Ohio schools. To participate, schools register to have their production reviewed by a qualified team of adjudicators, who then provide the directors and students with valuable feedback. During the spring, CAPA presents an award showcase. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the showcase features outstanding performances from participating high schools and celebrates their enthusiasm, dedication, and talent while encouraging participating schools to grow and continue improving their programs. Tickets go on sale in the spring for the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards Showcase at the Ohio Theatre! To learn more, please visit www.capamarqueeawards.com.