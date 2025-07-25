 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Comes to Palace Theatre

The performance is on Thursday, December 11, at 7:30 pm.

By: Jul. 25, 2025
Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Comes to Palace Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

CAPA will welcome Grammy-nominated saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz and the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2025 to Columbus for a festive, high-energy show at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, December 11, at 7:30 pm.

Marking the 28th anniversary of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour, Dave Koz & Friends bring a fresh sensibility to this rich musical tradition on their 2025 outing, performing timeless Christmas classics, a Chanukah medley and hits from each artist’s respective catalogue.

This year’s tour reunites Koz with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, and features special guests, vocalist Haley Reinhart, bassist/vocalist Casey Abrams, and keyboardist Kayla Waters—all of whom are truly artists on the rise.

In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.




Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos