Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour Comes to Palace Theatre

CAPA will welcome Grammy-nominated saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz and the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2025 to Columbus for a festive, high-energy show at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, December 11, at 7:30 pm.

Marking the 28th anniversary of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour, Dave Koz & Friends bring a fresh sensibility to this rich musical tradition on their 2025 outing, performing timeless Christmas classics, a Chanukah medley and hits from each artist’s respective catalogue.

This year’s tour reunites Koz with long-time musical partner, guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, and features special guests, vocalist Haley Reinhart, bassist/vocalist Casey Abrams, and keyboardist Kayla Waters—all of whom are truly artists on the rise.

In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.