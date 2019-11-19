DISNEY DANCE UPON A DREAM Starring Mackenzie Ziegler Comes To The Palace in March

The all-new Disney Dance Upon a Dream (www.DisneyDanceTour.com), starring singer, actress, and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler, will appear in Columbus at the Palace Theatre on Wednesday, March 25. The show takes the cast on an electrifying journey to find their own beat in a fast-moving world that features a soundtrack of Disney's greatest hits remixed and reimagined. The original story unfolds around a present-day heroine and steps into the magical world of Disney that includes video and music from the most beloved films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, and Cinderella.



CAPA presents Disney Dance Upon a Dream at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, March 25, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35-$150 (Premium VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 20, at 10am.

A limited number of Premium VIP seats will be available that take ticketholders behind-the-scenes for an exclusive, post-show Meet & Greet experience with Mackenzie Ziegler. Also included is guaranteed front-of-house seating, a one-on-one photo opportunity with Ziegler, and an exclusive autographed VIP lanyard. A limited amount of Preferred Seating is also offered for some of the best seats in the house.

"I am so excited to join the Disney family and create a new show that is driven by my passion for dance and music," said Mackenzie Ziegler. "I grew up loving all things Disney, so the opportunity to tell an inspiring story through dance and the greatest Disney music of all time is a dream come true. The show will be everything magical we love about Disney with a modern dance twist that you have to come and see live. I can't wait!"

At just 15 years old, Ziegler has become one of the most influential rising stars of Generation Z. She has made a splash in the entertainment industry, garnering a massive social media presence of more than 30 million followers across several platforms and her music videos have collectively received more than 200 million views. In August 2019, she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in the category of "Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star," and the previous year, she won a Teen Choice Award for "Choice Muser."

As a singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Ziegler released her latest single, "HOT," in July 2019. The single was her first release with Arista Records and showcased her growth as a rising artist. The new single came shortly after the launch of PRETTYMUCH'S Summer North American FOMO Tour where she opened for the boy band throughout shows across the country.

In November 2018, Ziegler released her album Phases, which featured the singles "Nothing on Us" and "Wonderful," written by Grammy-nominated songwriters Sia and Jesse Shatkin. Prior to Phases, she released the single "Monsters (aka Haters)" and followed this success with her singles "Teamwork," "Breathe," and "What If."

Ziegler can currently be seen starring in the YouTube series "Total Eclipse" for the digital network Brat, on which she also serves as executive producer, and in the upcoming animated film Ice Princess Lily for DIRECTV. Last fall, Ziegler competed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," and will next be seen in the sci-fi film Let Us In.



The show is created and directed by Amy Tinkham who started her career as a professional dancer before moving into choreography for artists including Madonna and The Dixie Chicks. Most recently, Tinkham was the creative director for Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency show "Deuces Are Wild" and James Taylor's 2017-18 national tour. Guy Phillips is partnering with Right Angle Entertainment to produce Disney Dance Upon a Dream, and first worked together with Tinkham as producer of the "Dancing with the Stars" live tour.





