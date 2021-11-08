DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR Returns To The Palace in December

Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to the road this holiday season with the 24th annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021 featuring South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, and introducing vocalist Rebecca Jade. Koz and friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley, plus hits from their respective catalogues.

CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, December 9, at 8 pm. Tickets are $48.50-$88.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

In 2020, Koz and friends mounted one of the most successful livestreams amid the worst days of the pandemic. The Christmas livestream allowed fans to enjoy the beloved traditions of the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes. This year, Koz and friends are elated to be back at many of their favorite venues, performing live for audiences on the 2021 tour. After the challenges of 2020, there's never been a time when "we need a little Christmas" more.

Koz's new album also brings a sense of renewed optimism. Released exactly 30 years and one day after his self-titled debut album, A New Day is his 20th album overall and first full set of original material in 10 years. Conceived and recorded entirely under the umbrella of COVID-19, the album reached the No. 1 position on numerous jazz charts, including iTunes and Amazon.