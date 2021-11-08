Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR Returns To The Palace in December

pixeltracker

The performance will take place on Thursday, December 9, at 8 pm.

Nov. 8, 2021  

DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR Returns To The Palace in December

Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to the road this holiday season with the 24th annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2021 featuring South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, and introducing vocalist Rebecca Jade. Koz and friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley, plus hits from their respective catalogues.

CAPA presents Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2021 at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, December 9, at 8 pm. Tickets are $48.50-$88.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

In 2020, Koz and friends mounted one of the most successful livestreams amid the worst days of the pandemic. The Christmas livestream allowed fans to enjoy the beloved traditions of the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes. This year, Koz and friends are elated to be back at many of their favorite venues, performing live for audiences on the 2021 tour. After the challenges of 2020, there's never been a time when "we need a little Christmas" more.

Koz's new album also brings a sense of renewed optimism. Released exactly 30 years and one day after his self-titled debut album, A New Day is his 20th album overall and first full set of original material in 10 years. Conceived and recorded entirely under the umbrella of COVID-19, the album reached the No. 1 position on numerous jazz charts, including iTunes and Amazon.


Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Tobaggan Beanie
Come From Away Tobaggan Beanie
Cats Magnet
Cats Magnet
The Prom We're All Lesbians Unisex Tee
The Prom We're All Lesbians Unisex Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE DECEMBER RABBI to be Presented by The Rhode Island Stage Ensemble & Daydream Theatre Company
  • John Michael Dias to Star as Evita Loca in PROFESSIONAL CHRISTMAS LADY
  • Wilbury Theatre Group Extends Charlie Thurston's LIFTED
  • The Providence Performing Arts Center Adds New Seasonal Designs To eGift Card Collection