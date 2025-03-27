DANNY GO! Comes To Columbus For June 11 Show At Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA welcomes “Danny GO!” the live-action educational children's show filled with music, movement and silliness, to the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) at 5 pm Wednesday, June 11.

Tickets, which start at $43, go on sale at 10 am Friday, March 28, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Created in 2019 by 3 childhood friends in Charlotte, North Carolina, “Danny GO!” inspires learning and off-the-couch exercise for kids ages 3 to 7.

The trio is producing some of the most engaging and educational children's content on the internet today, all from their humble production studio in North Carolina. You can find “Danny GO!” being shown in public schools across the nation, including the NYC public school system.

“Danny GO!”

Wednesday, June 11, 5 pm

Palace Theatre

$43-$93

