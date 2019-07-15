Curtain Players Sets Season 57, Tickets Now On Sale

Curtain Players has announced its 2019-2020 season and has opened sales for season subscriptions, flex passes, and individual tickets for six productions.

The community theatre company, launching its 57th season, is based in Westerville and Galena, and stages performances at its 5691 Harlem Road playhouse (Galena OH 43021), located in Delaware County's Harlem Township.

The 2019-2020 lineup includes: the comedy Leading Ladies by Ken Ludwig, September 6-22, 2019; Sleepy Hollow: The Lost Chapter by central Ohio playwright and Curtain Players member Jeremy Sony, October 18-November 3, 2019; The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, December 6-22, 2019; the musical Falsettos by William Finn and James Lapine, February 7-23, 2020; the Ohio premiere of the romance Fireflies by Matthew Barber from the novel Eleanor and Abel by Annette Sanford, March 20-April 5, 2020; and The Spoon River Project by Tom Andolora, May 1-17, 2020.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS: Season subscriptions offer audience members the opportunity attend each of the six productions on the same schedule (opening nights, for example) and to sit in the same seats each time. Through July 21, patrons may purchase a season subscription at a discounted $85 price ($75 for senior citizens and students). After July 21, season tickets prices are $90 ($80 for senior citizens and students).

FLEX PASSES: For those patrons who cannot commit to all productions or a schedule of performances, flex passes allow the purchase of multiple tickets at a discount for use for one or more productions and performances of their choosing. A flex pass of four admissions is $62 for adults and $55 for senior citizens and students.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: Individual tickets for Curtain Players productions are $17 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students except for the musical Falsettos which has a $20 ticket price for adults, $17 for senior citizens and students.

Patrons may order online through the Curtain Players website at www.curtainplayers.org and may also use the theatre's reservation hotline at 614-360-1000 or email reservations@curtainplayers.org.

Curtain Players for a fifth consecutive year offers its ticket packages with no significant price increases, with no additional fees, and with patron ability to choose preferred seats depending on availability.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You