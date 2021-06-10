Columbus Symphony's SUMMER NIGHT MUSIC Neighborhood Concert Series Returns In 2021

The Columbus Symphony today announced the classical concert lineup for the 2021 Summer Night Music Neighborhood Concert Series. Started in 2017 as a way to take classical music out to central Ohio communities, the series provides a relaxed, local setting to enjoy symphonic music with friends and neighbors.

After cancelation in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Summer Night Music series returns in 2021 with seven concerts in seven different communities, nearly double the number of performances offered in 2019 with three new neighborhoods added to the lineup.

Winds of the Columbus Symphony

Thursday, June 17, 7:30 pm

Darby House (801 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway, OH 43119)

Thursday, June 24, 7:30 pm

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (5475 Brand Rd., Dublin, OH 43017)

Sunday, July 11, 2 pm

The Wagnalls Memorial Library (150 E Columbus St., Lithopolis, OH 43136)

Program:

Donizetti: Sinfonia for Winds in G Minor

Gounod: Petite Symphonie

Dvořák: Serenade for wind instruments, cello and double bass in D minor

The CSO's brilliant wind section is featured in a program of works rarely heard on the orchestra stage. Dvořák's Serenade in D Minor adds cello and bass and showcases the horn section.

Strings of the Columbus Symphony

Sunday, June 20, 4:30 pm

First United Methodist Church (207 S. Court St., Marysville, OH 43040)

Thursday, July 8, 7:30 pm

St. Andrew Catholic Church (1899 McCoy Rd., Columbus, OH 43220)

Program:

Elgar: Serenade for Strings in E Minor

Grainger: Mock Morris

Bartók/Willner: Romanian Folk Dances

Dvořák: Serenade for Strings in E Major

Highlighted by the serenades of Elgar and Dvořák, the strings of the Columbus Symphony are featured in a diverse program featuring the music of composers from England, Australia, Austria, and Hungary.

Rossen Conducts Haydn

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Thursday, July 22, 7:30 pm

Powell United Methodist Church (825 E. Olentangy St. #1, Powell, OH 43065)

Friday, July 23, 7:30 pm

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (58 Granville St., Newark, OH 43055)

Program:

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D Major ("London")

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts this program that includes Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, written as a Christmas Day birthday present for his wife following the birth of their son, and Haydn's final symphonic masterpiece nicknamed "London," the last of 12 great symphonies written during his time in London.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-14. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door (if still available) or in advance at www.columbussymphony.com.

All programs and artists are subject to change.