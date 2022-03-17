Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbus Symphony To Perform BACH'S ST. JOHN'S PASSION In Its Entirety in April

The Columbus Symphony presents Bach: St. John's Passion at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 17, 2022  

Conducted by Music Director Rossen Milanov, the Columbus Symphony will perform Johann Sebastian Bach's transformative and life-changing St. John's Passion in its entirety. Considered the most beautiful of his Passion oratorios, the not widely performed work will feature a host of internationally celebrated guest vocalists and the Columbus Symphony Chorus singing in German with English subtitles.

Prelude - Near the main stage at 6:30 pm each night, patrons are invited to attend a 30-minute, pre-concert talk with a diverse group of local religious leaders who will explore the history and controversy of Bach's St. John's Passion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Bach: St. John's Passion at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at 7:30 pm daily. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.



