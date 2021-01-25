Columbus Symphony Seeks Nominations For 2021 Music Educator Awards

The Columbus Symphony is currently accepting online nominations for their annual Music Educator Awards, honoring individuals making a difference in our community through their dedication to music education and efforts to promote a greater understanding of and appreciation for music education.

Awards will be given to exemplary music educators in the categories of elementary, secondary, and private/community-based teachers.

New in 2021 is the Lifetime Achievement Award, seeking to honor teachers that have made a significant impact for students over the course of their career.

Nominations may be submitted online here.

Parents, students, colleagues, and principals are encouraged to nominate music educators who instill and inspire a love of music in the children and adults of central Ohio.

Each Music Educator Award winner will receive a monetary grant to be spent at their discretion on a wide range of music education endeavors. Past winners have used these funds to host guest instructors, repair instruments, take professional development classes, and purchase new instruments, computer software, and music.

The recipients of the Music Educator Awards will be honored at a celebration event preceding the Columbus Symphony concert on Saturday, April 24.

Nominees should be music educators in the central Ohio area who:

Make a lasting difference in the lives of students of all abilities and backgrounds

Routinely go "above and beyond the call of duty" by extending efforts beyond the classroom

Make a significant impact on their community through music education

Inspire students to reach appropriately high levels of musical understanding and ability

Demonstrate longevity in the field of music education by their many years of work

Instill a lifelong appreciate of music in their students

Deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, March 5. Nominations must include:

Notation of the educator's nomination category - elementary, secondary, community, or lifetime achievement.

Nominee's information: name, place of employment, title, email address, number of years in current position, and total years' experience in music education.

Nominator's information: name, email address, relationship to nominee, and phone number.

A statement of 500 words or less detailing why they are nominating their candidate.

Finalists

Category finalists will be contacted the week of March 15

To be considered, each finalist will need to secure three letters of recommendation OR participate in a finalist interview

Winners will be announced the week of March 29.

Questions can be directed to Columbus Symphony Director of Education Meghan McDevitt at mmcdevitt@columbussymphony.com.