Columbus Symphony Announces Remaining Concerts For 2020-21 Masterworks Season

The Columbus Symphony today announced the remaining concerts of its 2020-21 Masterworks season. All concerts will be held at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and performed by a full, socially distanced orchestra.

Those currently holding a CSO Masterworks ticket, either through subscription or a single ticket, will be sent a special code via email inviting them to reserve their seats.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Wednesday, March 3. All tickets are $39 and are main-floor seating only. Tickets can be purchased online at www.columbussymphony.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 per concert and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Seats will be pre-assigned, and patrons' regular seats may not be available.

Schubert's Welcome to Spring

Friday & Saturday, March 19 & 20, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Grieg: Holberg Suite

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2

Schubert: Symphony No. 5

Inspired by the musical experimentation and innovation of the baroque period, Grieg's poetic Holberg Suite celebrates eighteenth-century dances. Newly appointed Principal Trumpet Mark Grisez makes his CSO debut in Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, performing one of the most demanding parts in the trumpet repertoire. The program concludes with Schubert's salute to the arrival of spring and one of the most charming works in the early romantic repertoire.

Dvořák Serenades

Friday & Saturday, April 16 & 17, 7:30pm daily

Sunday, April 18, 2 pm

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Dvořák: Serenade for Winds

Dvořák: Serenade for Strings

This concert features two iconic, yet rarely performed works of the great Czech composer Antonin Dvořák. Serenade for Winds is a masterpiece inspired by the folk music of his homeland and will showcase the celebrated talents of the CSO's wind section. The program concludes with his Serenade for Strings, captivating in its melodic beauty, optimism, and virtuosic sparkle.

Waltzes and Royal Hunts

Friday & Saturday, April 30 & May 1, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Sibelius: Valse triste

Haydn: Symphony No. 31 ("Hornsignal")

Wagner's orchestral masterpiece Siegfried Idyll was a surprise birthday present for his wife Cosima after the birth of their son, Siegfried. Full of love, passion, and emotion, she awoke to it on Christmas morning 1870 when it was performed on the stairs of their villa by a small ensemble. Dark and brooding, Sibelius' Valse Triste is one of his signature works, mesmerizing in its orchestral color and expressiveness. Haydn's Symphony No. 31 is nicknamed the "Hornsignal" because it prominently features an unusually large horn section. One of the composer's early and most unique works, it will showcase many of the CSO's principal players and, of course, its quartet of French horns.

Haydn Festival

Friday & Saturday, May 21 & 22, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Alicia Hui, violin

Luis Biava, cello

Hugo Souza, oboe

Betsy Sturdevant, bassoon

Program:

Elgar: Serenade for Strings

Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante

Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn

The Columbus Symphony's exploration of serenades for strings continues with an early gem by British composer Edward Elgar and Haydn's festive Sinfonia Concertante for violin, cello, oboe, and bassoon. Haydn was also the inspiration for Brahms' Variations, one of the greatest orchestral works of the 19th century.

Mozart's "Jupiter"

Friday & Saturday, June 4 & 5, 7:30pm daily

Sunday, June 6, 2 pm

Ohio Theatre

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Program:

Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus, Overture

Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ("Jupiter")

Wrapping up a season-long celebration of the 250th birthday of Beethoven, CSO Assistant Conductor Andrés Lopera makes his concert debut conducting Beethoven's virtuosic Prometheus overture. The program also features Stravinsky's neo-classical Pulcinella Suite, instrumentally reviving favorite characters from the Italian comedia del arte, and Mozart's Symphony No. 41, the composer's final masterpiece bursting with incredible melodies and compositional wizardry.

Columbus Symphony Live Audience Safety Protocols