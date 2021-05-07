Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbus Symphony Announces Nationwide Picnic With The Pops and Popcorn Pops Will Return in 2021

A roster of artists is forthcoming, and tickets will go on sale soon.

May. 7, 2021  

The Columbus Symphony today announced that its two annual, outdoor summer series will return in 2021 to the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons downtown. A roster of artists is forthcoming, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Dates are as follows:

Nationwide Picnic with the Pops - June 12 - July 31

Popcorn Pops - June 18 & July 16

"We have taken great pride in being here for the community throughout the pandemic. Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops will give us exciting opportunities to celebrate returning to being together," stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. "Our patrons can be assured of adherence to the most current safety protocols as provided by the CDC and the Columbus Health Department. We are looking forward to a great summer and being here for our community. Come celebrate, relax, and enjoy!"

Learn more at www.columbussymphony.com.


