Columbus Jazz Orchestra Reveals Lineup for 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will bring five shows to the Southern Theatre for the 2025-2026 season. The season will kick off on Friday, October 10, with Rhapsody in Blue featuring the one and only Bobby Floyd.

“Each season we get better and better,” said Katy Coy, CJO's CEO. “We are bringing the talent and the tunes this season with very special guests and performances you won't want to miss.”

Oct. 10 – Oct. 12, 2025 | Rhapsody in Blue ft. Bobby Floyd

To start off the season, attendees can hear George Gershwin's American classic as it was originally performed alongside more hits of the Tin Pan Alley era, with Floyd on the keys.

Dec. 4 – Dec. 7, 2025 | Home for the Holidays

The best place to be for the holidays is home, surrounded by loved ones. Home for the Holidays will feature Stripling and the CJO in a concert of seasonal favorites with a holiday twist.

Feb. 13 – Feb. 16, 2026 | Tea for Two ft. Phil Clark & Sydney McSweeney

Love is in the air at the Southern Theatre for Valentine's Day weekend. Attendees will enter a “lover's oasis” with the ups, downs, butterflies, broken hearts, and the very best ballads just in time for Valentine's Day. Guest artists will include Phil Clark and Sydney McSweeney.

March 20 – March 22, 2026 | Hotter Than That ft. Erena Terakubo & Nicki Parrott

Hotter Than That will feature the women titans of jazz, bolder than brassy and stacked with skills beyond measure, with guest appearances from Erena Terakubo and Nicki Parrott.

May 1 – May 3, 2026 | The Loren Lounge ft. Paul Loren

Rounding out the season, Paul Loren will be serving bold tunes and great energy with Sinatra, Lennon and McCartney.

Individual tickets are now on sale and start at $38, with $15 for students at the door. Tickets are available at jazzartsgroup.org or by calling the CBUSArts box office at 614-469-0939. Subscription packages will go on sale on May 9.

Comments