Columbus Jazz Orchestra Brings Tap and Fiddle to the Stage for March Concerts

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) will welcome dancer Leo Manzari and violinist Jennifer Orchard for their March concert series, Red Hot Jazz: Tap & Fiddle Fever. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the concerts will run March 13-16 at the Southern Theatre.

“We could not be more excited to have Leo and Jennifer join us for four fiery evenings,” said Katy Coy, CJO's CEO. “One of the beautiful things about jazz is how universal it is, and how jazz music can give and take with other genres, including fiddle and tap. Having Leo and Jennifer side by side with the CJO is going to be a can't-miss experience.”

Originally from Washington D.C., Manzari is a Lucille Lortel award-nominated tap dancer and recording artist. Manzari has headlined in the touring and Off-Broadway productions of “Maurice Hines is Tappin' Thru Life” and has been featured on “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Monique Show,” “The Kate TV,” “PBS News Hour,” “Jerry Lewis Telethon,” and ABC's “The View.” Additionally, he headlines alongside Stripling and Grammy-nominated Jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford for “Uptown Nights,” which has collaborated with multiple POPS orchestras across the world.

Orchard is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Symphony first violin section, in addition to being a recording artist. In 2015, Orchard and three other Pittsburgh Symphony musicians formed the Clarion Quartet which commits itself to performance and awareness of composers whose lives and careers were destroyed through the atrocities of WWII. Orchard has partnered with pianist Igor Kraevsky on the music of Paul Juon, performing the world premiere of Paul Juon's Triple concerto in Moscow Conservatory Hall, as well as producing many recordings including two world premieres.

Red Hot Jazz: Tap & Fiddle Fever:

Thursday, March 13, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16, 3 p.m.

Tickets for Red Hot Jazz: Tap & Fiddle Fever range from $23.99-$104.64 and are available at jazzartsgroup.org or by calling the CBUSArts box office at 614-469-0939. Orchestra photos can be found here.

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS JAZZ ORCHESTRA:

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) promotes the future of big band jazz and cultivates the dynamic, adventurous spirit that has kept audiences coming back again and again. The CJO is led by world-renowned band leader and trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling, former lead trumpeter for the Count Basie Orchestra. Under Stripling's leadership, the CJO presents over 20 subscription concerts each season in Columbus, Ohio at the historic Southern Theatre. The CJO has toured Europe and has collaborated with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, BalletMet Columbus, the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus, the Harmony Project, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Opera Columbus and the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. More information can be found at www.jazzartsgroup.org.

