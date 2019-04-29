CSO Announces 2019 Lineup For Nationwide PICNIC WITH THE POPS And POPCORN POPS

The Columbus Symphony today announced the 2019 season lineup for its two annual summer outdoor concert series-Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops.

"From Motown to classic rock to patriotic favorites and the nationally renowned OSU Marching Band, the 2019 Picnic with the Pops has something for everyone," stated CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz. "I'm excited to share this wonderful summer of music with Columbus, and remember, singing and dancing are encouraged!"

2019 NATIONWIDE PICNIC WITH THE POPS

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm. Concerts begin at 8 pm.

Kool and the Gang

Friday, June 14

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

This two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B/funk supergroup performs their iconic hits such as "Celebration," "Cherish," "Get Down on It," "Jungle Boogie," and more.

Jefferson Starship

Saturday, June 15

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Featuring original members David Freiberg and Donny Baldwin, this legendary American rock band performs from its catalog of more than 20 hit singles including "Jane," "Miracles," "Find Your Way Back," and "We Built This City."

The Music of Pink Floyd

Saturday, June 22

Brent Havens, creator/conductor

Performed with a full rock band fronted by vocalist Randy Jackson, this tribute captures the ethereal flow of Pink Floyd's music in a concert that features megahits such as "Money," "Learning to Fly," "Comfortably Numb," and selections from The Wall.

Patriotic Pops

Saturday, June 29

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Enjoy an evening of traditional patriotic favorites and American Top 40 hits topped off with a brilliant fireworks display!

Latin Explosion featuring Tito Puente Jr. and Jon Secada

Saturday, July 6

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Tito Puente Jr. crosses cultures and generations with a high-voltage celebration of his legendary father, "The King of Latin Music" Tito Puente, including mambo and Latin jazz hits "Ran Kan Kan," "Mambo Gozón," and "Oye Como Va." International crossover artist Jon Secada has sold more than 20 million albums and won three Grammy Awards with his soulful and melodic voice, scoring hits like "Angel," "I'm Free," "Do You Believe in Us," and "If You Go."

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx

Saturday, July 13

Arnie Roth, conductor

One of the most recognizable voices in the music world today, Dennis DeYoung is a founding member of Styx and performs their greatest hits including "Lady," "Babe," "Come Sail Away," "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Best of Times," "Mr. Roboto," and many more.

The Spinners

Saturday, July 20

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Up-tempo R&B and precision choreography define every performance of The Spinners as they perform hits from their more than six-decade-long career, including "The Rubberband Man," "Then Came You," "I'll Be Around," "Games People Play," and "One of a Kind (Love Affair)."

The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 26 & 27

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

Don the scarlet and gray and celebrate the coming season's gridiron clash with the Columbus Symphony and "The Pride of the Buckeyes." Don't miss the biggest tailgate party of the year with "The Best Damn Band in the Land" and fireworks!

General admission lawn tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate on the day of the show. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating.

Tables of 8 or 10 are available for purchase, ranging from $360-$850 per table. Catering for the table is available at the discretion of the purchaser. For more information or to purchase a table, call 614-469-0939.

Single table seats are also available and can be purchased in any quantity. Prices start at $50 per seat, and catering is not available. Single table seats can be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center.

Patrons may bring their own food and beverages or purchase from on-site vendors. For Picnic concerts only, patrons are permitted to bring their own beer and wine on-site.

A group discount is available for parties of 15 or more. Call 614-469-0939 (ext. 2) for more information.

Sing, dance, and monkey around with the Columbus Symphony at two special family concerts recommended for children ages 3-12. Children will enjoy free popcorn and free pre-concert activities including face painting, art projects, playing with musical instruments, and the Columbus Commons Family Fun Zone with inflatables and open play activities.

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Pre-concert activities will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Concerts begin at 7 pm and run for approximately one hour. No intermission.

Dance Party

Friday, June 21

Andrés Lopera, conductor

The Columbus Symphony invites families to come ready to dance as they perform classical songs that will make you want to shake, rattle, and roll.

Movies & Maracas

Friday, July 19

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Enjoy songs from your favorite family films including Star Wars, Frozen, the Harry Potter series, and more. The first 500 kids will receive a maraca to play along with the symphony.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children aged 3-12. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the show, by phone at 614.469.0939, online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.).

Patrons may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages or purchase from on-site vendors.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

All programs and artists are subject to change.





