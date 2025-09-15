CAPA To Present Free Celebration of Día de los Niños/Day of the Children

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will host a free celebration of Día de los Niños/Day of the Children on Sunday, October 5, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). The afternoon will include music, dance, hands-on cultural activities, a bilingual theatre show, food, and more.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with cultural and arts activities in the Lincoln Ballroom running until 3 p.m. Families can enjoy live performance and instruction from Ballet Folclorico Xochihua, craft-making with the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and CAPA, balloon art from Evan Smith, science demonstrations with COSI, and an instrument “petting zoo” with the Columbus Symphony. Food will also be available for purchase from the Dos Hermanos Food Truck.

At 3 p.m., the celebration continues with a free performance of MISTER G Presents: Señorita Mariposa: A Bilingual Eco-Adventure. The first 75 families seated for the show will receive a free copy of one of MISTER G’s books, and a prize drawing for tickets to local museums and touring shows will be held immediately following the performance.

Señorita Mariposa: A Bilingual Eco-Adventure follows the miraculous journey of the monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico, using music and movement to explore language, science, and geography. Based on MISTER G’s popular children’s book, the show brings to life the challenges and triumphs of the migration through an interactive, eco-themed performance.

MISTER G, the Latin Grammy Award-winning duo of Ben and Kat, have released 14 albums and published four books with Penguin Random House. Known for their dynamic performances, the duo has captivated audiences around the globe with music that seamlessly blends entertainment and learning.

CAPA launched Día de los Niños in 2023 through its Education and Engagement Department as an extension of Festival Latino, offering a family-centered event celebrating Latino culture. “Día de los Niños/Day of the Children is an internationally established celebration of children with the goal of connecting families to the world of learning through stories, cultural and arts activities, and community,” said Amy Handra, CAPA Director of Education and Engagement. “We are excited to once again participate in this international movement committed to the welfare of all children.”

Advance registration is required for entry.