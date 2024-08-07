CAPA to Welcome Comedian Paula Poundstone To The Davidson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will host iconic comedian Paula Poundstone, known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend, live on the Davidson Theatre (77 S. High St.) stage on Saturday, December 21.

Tickets, which start at $32, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 9, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Poundstone regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait… Don't Tell Me.

Paula has starred in several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, which nabbed a cable ACE award for Best Comedy Special. She was the first female comic to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. She filed live coverage of the 1992 Democratic and Republican National Conventions and the Presidential Inaugural for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and at the 93rd Emmy Awards.

Paula has starred in two television series, both entitled The Paula Poundstone Show. Paula has released five albums and is featured in several documentaries and compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

Paula's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, was one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize For American Humor; the audiobook was one of five finalists for the AUDIE award for Audiobook of the Year.

