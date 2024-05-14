CAPA to Present Vitamin String Quartet at Southern Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet's US tour will perform the music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond, including a visit to the Southern Theatre on Wednesday, October 23.



With over 2 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over 1 million physical units sold, the Billboard-charting ensemble is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits. Their songs have been prominently featured in the Netflix and Shondaland Original series Bridgerton.



Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Thursday, May 16.

For 25 years, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). On their latest tour, VSQ will perform spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.



“We are thrilled to bring Vitamin String Quartet’s beloved arrangements of all things pop out to the many audiences that have already made VSQ records a part of their lives,” says VSQ cellist Derek Stein. “We can’t wait to dive into all of our favorites—new and old—with our fans across the US!”



Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.





