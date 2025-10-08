CAPA to Present Step Afrika! In The Southern Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Premiering September 2025, Step Afrika!'s The Evolution Tour is a production that fuses groundbreaking step choreography with the vibrant soundscape of a live DJ. As the world's leading authority on the art form of stepping, Step Afrika! pushes the boundaries of stepping, blending tradition with innovation to create an unforgettable, high-energy experience. Don't miss the evolution of step like you've never seen before!

CAPA hosts Step Afrika! in a 7:30 pm Wednesday, March 25, 2026, show in the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.). Tickets, which start at $34, go on sale at 10 am Friday, October 10, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Step Afrika! celebrates more than 30 years of critically acclaimed percussive performance with this groundbreaking program. Step Afrika! is committed to pushing the boundaries of the tradition, exploring its nearly limitless artistic possibilities. The evening's production features exciting dance works alongside a performance shaped and refined through the company's long-standing collaboration with South Africa.

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the world's leading authority on the art form of stepping. Under Mr. Williams' leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America's cultural exports, touring more than 60 countries across the globe and ranking as one of the top 10 African American Dance Companies in the US.

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC's one and only Cultural Ambassador.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor's Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, Excellence in an Artistic Discipline, and was inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame, the first Dance Company to earn this honor. Step Afrika! headlined President Barack Obama's Black History Month Reception and performed at the first ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. The Company is featured prominently at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture with the world's first stepping interactive exhibit and is the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the “largest STEPPING dance”.