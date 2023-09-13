CAPA Reveals Participating Schools for 2023-24 Marquee Awards Program

This year’s roster includes 24 participating schools, including five schools new to the program.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE Photo 2 Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE INHERITANCE
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts Photo 3 MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts
LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show� Photo 4 LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 

CAPA Reveals Participating Schools for 2023-24 Marquee Awards Program

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the 24 local high schools selected to participate in the 2023-24 CAPA Marquee Awards.

Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists and skills-based workshops with local and regional artists.

This year’s roster includes 24 participating schools, including five schools new to the program, according to CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra.

"Building off the success we had in our first five years, I am thrilled that the program has grown to include more schools than ever before,” Handra said. “We are ready for an exciting year of education events that will serve our ever-expanding community of students and educators.”

2023-24 CAPA Marquee participating high schools are:

Bexley High School, Bishop Hartley High School, Bishop Watterson High School, Central Crossing High School, Columbus Africentric Early College, Dublin Coffman High School, Eastmoor Academy High School, Fairfield Union High School, Grove City High School, Licking Heights High School, New Albany High School, Olentangy Berlin High School, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Pickerington High School Central, Pickerington High School North, Reynoldsburg High School, Thomas Worthington High School, Upper Arlington High School, Westerville South High School, Whetstone High School, Worthington Christian School, and Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, each participating school has their musical theatre production reviewed by our team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, Outstanding Dance Execution, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

On April 25, 2024, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected for each category.

On June 6, the 2024 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony® Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award® nominees for “Jimmys Week,” a theatre intensive led by Broadway professionals and industry experts and will compete on the national level for the 2024 Jimmy Awards® for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

 



RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Opera Columbus Opens 42nd Season With CARMEN Photo
Opera Columbus Opens 42nd Season With CARMEN

Opera Columbus’ 42nd season will open next month with a sleek and stylish production of Bizet’s Carmen. Learn more about the opera and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

3
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts Photo
MOIPEI to Make Ohio Debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts

Experience the captivating harmonies and unique musical blend of MOIPEI as they make their Ohio debut at Vern Rife Center for the Arts. Don't miss this unforgettable evening of American Songbook classics, Kenyan music, and dazzling performances. Book your reservations now!

4
Columbus Will Host Amal Walks Across America This Month Photo
Columbus Will Host 'Amal Walks Across America' This Month

Little Amal, the internationally-celebrated 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, will be arriving in Columbus on September 22 as part of her epic 6,000-mile journey across the United States this fall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CCT's Ragtime
Lincoln Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Millersport Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You