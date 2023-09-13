CAPA Reveals Participating Schools for 2023-24 Marquee Awards Program

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the 24 local high schools selected to participate in the 2023-24 CAPA Marquee Awards.

Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists and skills-based workshops with local and regional artists.

This year’s roster includes 24 participating schools, including five schools new to the program, according to CAPA Director of Education Amy Handra.

"Building off the success we had in our first five years, I am thrilled that the program has grown to include more schools than ever before,” Handra said. “We are ready for an exciting year of education events that will serve our ever-expanding community of students and educators.”

2023-24 CAPA Marquee participating high schools are:

Bexley High School, Bishop Hartley High School, Bishop Watterson High School, Central Crossing High School, Columbus Africentric Early College, Dublin Coffman High School, Eastmoor Academy High School, Fairfield Union High School, Grove City High School, Licking Heights High School, New Albany High School, Olentangy Berlin High School, Olentangy High School, Olentangy Liberty High School, Olentangy Orange High School, Pickerington High School Central, Pickerington High School North, Reynoldsburg High School, Thomas Worthington High School, Upper Arlington High School, Westerville South High School, Whetstone High School, Worthington Christian School, and Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, each participating school has their musical theatre production reviewed by our team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, Outstanding Dance Execution, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

On April 25, 2024, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected for each category.

On June 6, the 2024 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony® Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award® nominees for “Jimmys Week,” a theatre intensive led by Broadway professionals and industry experts and will compete on the national level for the 2024 Jimmy Awards® for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.