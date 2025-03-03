CAPA Presents Free Celebration of Día de los Niños/Day of the Children

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will present a FREE celebration of Day of the Children/Día de los Niños — with music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more — on Sunday, April 13 from 1:30-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

All activities are free, but space is limited, so attendees are strongly encouraged to register in advance at CAPA.com.

Doors open at 1 pm, with cultural and arts activities from 1:30-3 pm in the Lincoln Ballroom. Activities will include a performance and instruction by Ballet Folclorico Xochihua; crafts with the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland and CAPA; balloon art by Evan Smith; science demonstrations with COSI; an instrument "petting zoo" with the Columbus Symphony; and other activities. Food will be available for purchase from the Dos Hermanos Food Truck. A prize drawing for family tickets to STOMP, COSI, Columbus Symphony's Popcorn Pops, the Columbus Museum of Art, and more, will be held.

A free performance by Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning duo 123 Andrés will follow from 3-4 pm in the Lincoln Theatre.

Andrés and Christina are award winning music duo 123 Andrés. Published by Scholastic, their bilingual books — Hola, Amigo (Hello, Friend), Ten Little Birds (Diez Pajaritos) — and more connect the performance to reading and writing skills. Their catchy songs introduce musical styles and instruments along with geography, social studies, and Spanish and will get the whole audience dancing, singing, and learning!

CAPA's Education and Engagement Department launched Día de los Niños in 2023 as an extension of Festival Latino, offering a family-centered event celebrating Latino culture.

“Day of the Children/Día de los Niños is an internationally established celebration of children with the goal of connecting families to the world of learning through stories, cultural and arts activities, and community,” Amy Handra, CAPA Director of Education and Engagement, said. “We are excited to once again participate in this international movement committed to the welfare of all children.”

For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Comments