CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS Announces 19 High Schools To Participate In 2019-20 Program

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the 19 local high schools that have been selected to participate in the 2019-20 CAPA Marquee Awards. Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, the program debuted in the 2018-19 school year with 10 participating high schools. Nearly doubling participation in its sophomore year, musical theatre students from the 19 participating high schools will be invited to attend free master classes and talk-back opportunities with touring Broadway cast members and local/touring talent in their chosen field of interest throughout the 2019-20 season.

Additionally, adjudicators from the CAPA Marquee Awards will attend a performance of each participating school's qualifying musical theatre production to evaluate nominated students/productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

The 2019-20 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

Bishop Watterson High School

Dublin Jerome High School

Eastmoor Academy High School

Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center

Grandview Heights High School

Grove City High School

Hilliard Darby High School

New Albany High School

Olentangy Berlin High School

Olentangy Liberty High School

Olentangy Orange High School

Pickerington High School Central

Pickerington High School North

Thomas Worthington High School

Upper Arlington High School

Westerville Central High School

Westerville South High School

Whetstone High School

Worthington Christian School

On April 24, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected for each category.

On May 18, the CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Southern Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees and receive a CAPA-sponsored trip to attend "Jimmys Week" in New York City, a nine-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2020 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.





