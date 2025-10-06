CAPA HAUNTS THE PALACE to Take Place This Halloween Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA is inviting children of all ages for a special, slightly spooky, visit to the Palace Theatre this fall. Children and adults are invited to wear costumes and explore the Palace Theatre, which will be decorated for the season.

CAPA's fourth annual free, family-friendly Halloween-themed event, “CAPA Haunts the Palace” will be held on Thursday, October 23, from 4 to 7 pm.

In addition to trick-or-treating, guests can also grab a craft, take photos at selfie stations, view a Day of the Dead display and more. “Creatures” courtesy of Ohio School of Falconry and characters from Castle on a Cloud Entertainment will be on hand.

Trick-or-treat bags will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own bags or buckets.

Trick-or-treat stations and entertainment will be provided by CAPA and our friends: CCT (Columbus Children's Theatre), Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus, and Short North Stage.

No pets (other than service animals) will be permitted inside the theatre. Additionally, the trick-or-trick route includes many flights of stairs. An accessible path alternative is available upon request.