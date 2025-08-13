CAPA Cancels SAFETY LAST! Screening; Replaces With TITANIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA has announced that the Safety Last! (1923) silent film screenings scheduled for 7:30 pm Thursday and Friday, August 14-15, have been cancelled.

In their place, CAPA will screen Titanic (1997).

The change is due to health concerns that will result in CAPA organist Clark Wilson being unavailable for the remainder of the Summer Movie Series.



CAPA associate organist David Fleisher and organists Richie Gregory and Jay Spencer will cover pre-show music on the “Mighty Morton” theatre organ presented by Ice Miller for the remainder of the season.

Tickets purchased for Safety Last! will be refunded. Tickets for both screenings of Titanic are $6 ($5 for seniors) and are available at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

One of the biggest box office films in history and tied for the most Academy Awards, Titanic tells the story of star-crossed lovers Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic. A painstakingly reconstructed set of the ship provides a backdrop for personal and epic tragedy that changed the face of a nation forever. See the eye-popping grandeur on the big screen once more!