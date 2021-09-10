CAPA Announces High Schools Selected To Participate In The 2021-22 CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the 19 local high schools selected to participate in the 2021-22 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists, skills-based workshops with local artists, professional development sessions for educators, and Dig Deeper, a virtual tutorial series which covers a range of topics to help students deepen their study and practice of theatre from wherever they can watch.

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, each participating school has their musical theatre production reviewed by our team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Student Designer.

The 2021-22 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

Bishop Watterson High School

Central Crossing High School

Dublin Jerome High School

Eastmoor Academy High School

Grove City High School

Groveport Madison High School

Hilliard Darby High School

New Albany High School

Olentangy Berlin High School

Olentangy Liberty High School

Olentangy Orange High School

Pickerington High School Central

Pickerington High School North

Thomas Worthington High School

Upper Arlington High School

Westerville Central High School

Westerville North High School

Westerville South High School

Worthington Christian School

On April 14, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected for each category.

On May 10, the CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees for "Jimmys Week," a professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2022 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.