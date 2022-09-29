Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAPA Announces 19 High Schools Selected To Participate in the Marquee Awards

Sep. 29, 2022  

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the 19 local high schools selected to participate in the 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation.

Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists, skills-based workshops with local artists, professional development sessions for educators, and Dig Deeper, a virtual tutorial series which covers a range of topics to help students deepen their study and practice of theatre from wherever they can watch.

"The Marquee Awards program is starting its fifth year by reaching more students in more counties than ever before," said CAPA Education Director Amy Handra. "We are so excited for another big year of supporting and celebrating the incredible talent in central Ohio's high school musical theatre scene."

The 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

    • Bexley High School
    • Bishop Hartley High School
    • Bishop Watterson High School
    • Dublin Coffman High School
    • Eastmoor Academy High School
    • Grove City High School
    • Groveport Madison High School
    • Licking Heights High School
    • New Albany High School
    • Olentangy Berlin High School
    • Olentangy High School
    • Olentangy Liberty High School
    • Olentangy Orange High School
    • Pickerington High School Central
    • Pickerington High School North
    • Thomas Worthington High School
    • Upper Arlington High School
    • Westerville South High School
    • Worthington Christian School

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, each participating school has their musical theatre production reviewed by CAPA's team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of:

  • Best Musical Production
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role
  • Best Direction
  • Outstanding Ensemble
  • Outstanding Dance Execution
  • Outstanding Technical Execution
  • Outstanding Student Orchestra

Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

On April 20, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected for each category.

On May 25, the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the Tony Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees for "Jimmys Week," a week-long theatre intensive led by Broadway professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2023 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

