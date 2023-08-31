Broadway In Columbus Welcomes MRS. DOUBTFIRE To The Ohio Theatre

Broadway in Columbus will present Mrs. Doubtfire October 31 through November 5 at the Ohio Theatre, with shows Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

Mrs. Doubtfire will star beloved, Tony-nominated Broadway leading man Rob McClure, reprising his role as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). Joining him will be another Broadway favorite, renowned actress and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Timothy Laczynski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.

Work Light Productions serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The Mrs. Doubtfire Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

Mrs. Doubtfire is thrilled to be joined by sponsor Care.com across North America.