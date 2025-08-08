Billy Gladwell To Bring HYPNOSIS FOR HUMANS To The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renowned mentalist and psychological illusionist Billy Gladwell will bring his hit show Hypnosis for Humans to The Avalon Theatre in Marysville on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Known for his captivating blend of hypnosis, mind reading, and interactive mentalism, Gladwell’s performances have amazed audiences around the world.

With a career that has taken him from Air Force One to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Gladwell has performed for an array of musical superstars and cultural icons, including Prince, Céline Dion, Toby Keith, Bret Michaels, ZZ Top, John Mayer, Ted Nugent, Billy Ray Cyrus, Warren G, and Alabama. He has headlined in entertainment destinations such as Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and earned the distinction of having the #1-ranked nightlife experience on Hilton Head Island.

Unlike traditional stage shows, Hypnosis for Humans draws audience members directly into the action. Through psychological illusions, cognitive challenges, and astonishing demonstrations of mind reading, Gladwell breaks the barrier between performer and spectator, creating moments that are both deeply personal and universally thrilling. Audiences can expect a performance that blends intellectual intrigue with emotional intensity, leaving them questioning what’s real—and how it’s even possible.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 13 and under, and are available online at theavalontheatre.org or at The Avalon Theatre box office, located at 121 S. Main Street in Marysville. Box office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and one hour prior to all performances.