Alternative Rock Band Wilco Will Play The Palace

Over the past two-plus decades, Wilco has won multiple Grammy Awards and released 10 studio albums as well as a trio of albums with Billy Bragg, penning music to lyrics by Woody Guthrie. They have founded their own record label (dBpm Records) and festival (Solid Sound), and 2020 sees them curating Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico, for the first time. The Chicago sextet continues to be regarded as a live powerhouse, as described by NPR, "To see Wilco on stage is to hear the best of the best."

CAPA presents Wilco at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, November 10, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $38.50-$78.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.





