A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Will Open at The Renaissance Theatre

The Renaissance Theatre will present its third production in the 2019-2020 Richland Bank Broadway Series with a fully staged production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on November 16-17 and 23-24, 2019.

Directed by Michael Thomas and Music Direction by Kelley Knowlton, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is Broadway's award-winning, smash-hit that is so funny you'll die laughing!

When the low born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind...

Director Michael Thomas stated, " A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is an ingenious combination of Downton Abbey, Monty Python, Agatha Christie and just a touch of The Silence of the Lambs! Pure lunacy from beginning to end, it also features an amazing score that rivals Gilbert and Sullivan at the height of their careers. There's a good reason it has been called one of the greatest musicals of the decade - and one of the funniest shows of all time!"

The cast of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder includes Kyle Miller as Monty Novarro, Leah Gesouras as Miss Shingle, Kelly Knowlton as Phoebe D'Ysquith, and Maddie Beer-Penwell as Sibella Hallward.

Each of the remaining cast members, called "The Company," will perform many characters and have multiple quick costume changes throughout the show. Colton Penwell will be performing all nine family members of the D'Ysquith family. Matti-Lynn Chrisman, Kate Ernsberger, Anna Scheurer, Ryan Shreve, Scott Smith, and Peter Henkels, will all perform numerous roles.

On both Saturdays, November 16 and November 23, and starting at 7:00 PM will be Broadway Chat. This new addition to the Broadway production experience will feature Ryan Shealy as host leading you through the background of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Shealy will also be joined by cast and crew for a Q&A session. Free hors d'oeuvres and ½ price drinks will be included at the chat. Broadway Chat is free, but seating is limited.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at RenTickets.org, at the Renaissance Box Office or via phone at (419) 522-2726. A limited number of $50 Family Four Packs are available for this production by calling or visiting the Box Office. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is sponsored by Coffy Creations Photography, Nanogate Jay Systems LLC, and Dr. Scott Foster, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Avita Health System.





